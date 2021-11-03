Customs duty increase on yarn to grow textiles industry

NKOLE MULAMBIA, TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

INCREASE in customs duty on yarn made from acrylic fibre to 25 percent from five percent will spur growth of the textiles industry, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) senior partner Andrew Chibuye has said.

Presenting a K172.98 billion 2022 budget on Friday, Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane proposed various changes to the customs duty, excise duty and surtax rates applicable on importation of specified goods.

This is aimed at encouraging consumption of locally produced goods and also enhance capabilities of the local producers in respect to the manufacturing of goods.

It will also promote domestic value addition and job creation in the textile industry.

In analysing the 2022 budget on the textiles industry, Mr Chibuye said measures proposed are welcome as they will promote growth of the