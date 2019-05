STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

THE competitive and unpredictable nature of this restructured Super Division is that with one game before the end of the season, four teams in Stream A still have a chance of winning.

Kabwe Warriors, Zesco United, Zanaco and Red Arrows all have a chance winning Stream A and meeting already confirmed winners of Stream B Green Eagles to decide the ultimate winner of the league.