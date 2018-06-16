News

Curtain closes on Munkombwe

June 16, 2018
1 Min Read
DANIEL Munkombwe’s widows Margaret (right) and Anne (left) at the funeral house yesterday. Left, MUNKOMBWE. PICTURE: JIMMY CHIBUYE

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone and STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka
THE Curtain has finally closed on one of the longest and most colourful politicians, Daniel Munkombwe, who has died at the age of 86.Mr Munkombwe, who died yesterday at Livingstone General Hospital after battling with lung cancer, started his political career in 1955 and went on to serve five of Zambia’s six Presidents.
And Acting President Inonge Wina has declared an official funeral for the former Southern Province Minister and Minister of State in the UNIP government. A one day national mourning period has been declared in his honour.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

