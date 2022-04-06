Cursing our own future

VIEWPOINT with JACK ZIMBA

NOT too long ago, we watched the Russia-Ukraine conflict like a war movie, from the comfort of our homes, feeling far removed and safe, but now we have all been pushed to the edge of the seat or rather dragged onto set and have become very much part of it.

We have now all become victims of Vladimir Putin’s so-called military operation.

I think he chose to call it military operation because he thought it would be a walk in the park – that Ukraine would simply be cowed into submission to the mighty Russia. But weeks after the tanks rolled in, the “military operation” has turned into a full-fledged war with casualties on both armies.

Many cities in Ukraine have been reduced to rubble and the damage on human life more horrifying than many could have imagined on the eve of the conflict.

And yet we still see Volodymyr Zelensky still sitting in his seat in Kiev, telephoning everyone that matters around the world, like a captain of a stricken ship at sea. How long he holds on to his ship, heaven knows.

But we are now made to bear the brunt of the conflict as oil prices on the international market rise, triggering fuel prices and shortages in countries far removed from the conflict geographically.

And yet many predict that the worst is yet come, with prices of wheat flour and fertilisers expected to go up.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made a grim assessment for the sub-Saharan region in relation to the war, saying the conflict threatens to push back progress countries have made in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many countries in the region are particularly vulnerable to the war’s effects, specifically because of higher energy and food prices, reduced tourism, and potential difficulty accessing international capital markets.

The conflict comes when most countries have minimal policy space to counter the effects of the shock. This is likely to intensify socio-economic pressures, public debt vulnerability, and scarring from the pandemic that was already confronting millions of households and businesses.

Record wheat prices are particularly concerning for a region that imports around 85 percent of its supplies, one-third of which comes from Russia or Ukraine,” the institution said in its report.

But even when such predictions were made much earlier into the conflict by other international economic think tanks, it still seemed far-fetched.

Much as when COVID-19 broke out in Wuhan, China, some two years ago. Then, it seemed so isolated and so remote, that few could have imagined that soon the whole world would be masked up, and that our morgues would not be enough to contain our dead. But it happened, and all economies are still reeling from its impact.

But it is how we respond to the impending crisis that will determine whether we will live through it or sink, and it does not matter who sits at the helm.

What we are now witnessing is the polarisation of our nation between those who think we are headed for doom and seem happy about it, and those who still want to hold on to their hopes of a better future.

But we should not be people who curse our own nation, prophesying doom over our own people as if we have a second country to belong to once this one is destroyed.

Why would anyone be happy if our nation falls, and to whose benefit would that be? Definitely it will not be to the opposition parties.

Even global situations do have local solutions. We cannot simply play victim and watch our citizens die. And in times of crisis, citizens must stand together and find solutions.

Besides, it is during times of crisis that true leaders emerge, showing fortitude like Zelensky, standing in defence of nationals.

We must believe in hope; that tomorrow will be better than yesterday. It is called patriotism, and it is what has held great nations together.

We can’t always be cynical, sniggering at our own fate and wishing ill on ourselves.

I believe there is hope for our country to come out strong – it must for the sake of all of us and posterity.

