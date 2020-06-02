Curio traders excited about Vic Falls opening

KALONDE NYATI, Livingstone

THE reopening of the Victoria Falls has given renewed hope for curio traders, who depend on tourists visiting the gigantic facility to buy goods.

And local tourists on Sunday turned out in numbers to view the falls, which is currently at full capacity, the largest water curtain recorded in 10 years.

A curio trader at Mukuni Park, Crispin Mubila, who has been trading in curios for 25 years, said business has been rising steadily since President Edgar Lungu reopened the Victoria Falls on May 12.

The Victoria Falls, which is the lifeblood of the economy in the tourist capital, was closed in the wake of