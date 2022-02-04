Curb Maternal deaths

EFFORTS to reduce maternal deaths in Eastern Province are laudable, but more needs to be done to save the lives of pregnant women. Eastern Province medical authorities have made strides over the past three years, with the maternal mortality rate declining from 71 in 2019 to 69 in 2020 and 62 last year.The province has recorded six deaths of pregnant women in labour this year already.While health authorities have made strides in reducing the maternal mortalities, the number is still too high.No woman should die to give life.The death of every mother is one too many.It is therefore unacceptable that pregnant women have continued to die despite the medical advancements which have been made possible by technological revolution. Medical advancements have meant that there is enhanced maternal health care. Medical technologies influence birth processes and the risks associated to them.As such, no mother should die while giving life.There are factors that contribute to women dying while in labour in rural areas. One of these reasons is that health centres are too far from some residences.Some women report to health facilities late, making it impossible for medics to intervene, while

others prefer to deliver from their homes with the help of traditional birth attendants, some of whom lack experience.Sometimes, even the experienced ones cannot handle certain complicated pregnancies which may require emergency operations to save the baby and the mother’s lives. Emphasis by medics on the need for pregnant women to shift childbirth from their homes to medical facilities, which are managed by trained personnel, is sometimes ignored.In an era in which Government has taken medical facilities closer to people’s homes, maternal mortalities are unacceptable. Despite this, Government should continue focusing on reducing the high maternal and neonatal mortality rates.Government should continue investing in the health sector by upgrading as many health facilities as possible to have maternity wards.Apart from infrastructure development, Government should also train more midwives.There is also need to continue embracing traditional birth attendants, upgrading their skills and encouraging them to be working closely with gynecologists.As community caregivers to pregnant women in villages,traditional birth attendants should be encouraging pregnant women to be attending under-five clinics.Traditional birth attendants should also be monitoring pregnant women so that they are not stressed, especially in advanced labour.Pregnant women should also be encouraged to be resting as much as they can while having access to quality food.Government is a signatory to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals, adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.The new goals, which apply to all countries and run to 2030, include one health goal, SDG 3 — to “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages” —with 13 associated targets.Target 3.1 calls for the global maternal mortality ratio to be below 70 deaths per 100,000 live births, a 68 percent reduction in only 15 years.Zambia should be on course to meet the new targets. Therefore, medical authorities have work to do. But they need to bring on board everyone – school authorities,traditional leaders, and faithbased organisations – to spread the message.They live with the people and should join in awareness-raising to ensure no pregnant woman dies

because life – both of the mother and the unborn child – is priceless.