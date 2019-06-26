Curb abuse of Govt resources

REPORTS that some senior Government officials in Western Province are derailing implementation and supervision of public projects because they are holding on to utility vehicles for personal use is unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.

According to acting Western Province Permanent Secretary Daniel Bukali, junior officers in various ministries are finding it difficult to attend to projects because some senior officers hold on to pool vehicles for personal use.

“As long as a vehicle is written GRZ [Government of Republic of Zambia], it should be used by various Government departments, and vehicles belong to the Republican President.

“Some directors deny junior officers vehicles on the pretext that they are due for service when in fact they use them for personal use,” Mr Bukali said.

It is disappointing and highly irresponsible for such senior government officials to derail implementation of projects because they want to attend to personal business.

One at the level of senior officer is expected to have the interest of Government at heart.

As custodians and enforcers of regulations in the various ministries, we expect those in higher offices to be exemplary in their conduct.

They are supposed to be the ones to ensure that Government resources are not abused but used for the intended purposes.

Those in higher offices have an obligation to ensure that those under them utilise the limited resources prudently for the benefit of Government and the nation as a whole.

If those holding positions of authority are the ones in the forefront abusing resources, how then can they protect the same resources from being abused by their juniors?

It means they lose their authority and moral obligation to reprimand those under their leadership for abusing and misusing Government resources.

The chances of such leaders being blackmailed by other employees who know their misdeeds are very high. And when such happens, the system of maintaining law and order is compromised.

For a country that has struggled over five decades to transition to a developed one, it is detrimental to entertain such retrogressive tendencies, especially by senior government officials.

At their level, we expect senior Government officials to understand the implications of derailing implementation and monitoring of projects.

For instance, if Government has set out to build a hospital in an area where there is none, derailing such a project could mean loss of life when such could be avoided with availability of the facility.

Delaying projects is also costly due to economic factors such as inflation and variation in pricing, thereby, escalating the cost of the project.

Failure to monitor projects can also pave way for shoddy works, which turn out to be costly for the country. For instance, a poorly built school or bridge may have a shorter life than expected, thereby putting pressure on government resources to keep on rebuilding the same infrastructure instead of making progress.

Some of this money used on these projects is actually from tax-payers who want such hard-earned resources put to good use.

If a senior Government official thinks taking their children to school, visiting relatives or indeed going on any other personal errand is more important than attending to Government projects, then they are the wrong people to be in those offices.

Such should not be entertained because they are a liability and hindrance to progress.

People at that level should understand that Government vehicles and other resources are meant to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of services and development for the good of the nation as a whole.

Using Government resources for personal use at the expense of development is sabotage and cannot be allowed to continue.

We implore the provincial government leaders to take keen interest in this matter and reprimand those found wanting.

It is important to get to the root of the matter and establish the truth and thereafter take appropriate action.

It is worth noting that the problem of abusing Government resources is peculiar not only to Western Province but all provinces across the country.

At a time that Government is implementing austerity measures, abuse of resources negates these efforts.

It is expected that the limited resources allocated to various ministries and departments will be used in a prudent manner to ensure maximum output.