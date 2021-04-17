Cup thrills back

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Kitwe

EVEN though the games are not open to fans except those with connections, if you know what that means, it has still been a good time to be in Kitwe this week unless you are Kelvin Kaindu.The Nkana coach has been sent on forced leave,perhaps never to return to the dugout again, following a 2-1 defeat to basement side Kitwe United on Wednesday at Arthur Davis Stadium in a Super League match.The derby match was one of the two Super League matches at Arthur Davis with the other one being between Power Dynamos and Indeni.Now only four days later, there is another double header at the same venue.If you can bet on a derby producing an upset as was the case with the Buchi Boys against Nkana, there is no way you can shy away from doing so in a cup match.Former Konkola Blades skipper Chipulu Chileya has already tipped the Chililabombwe outfit to beat defending champions Zesco United in today’s ABSA Cup semi-final and reach the final of the competition for the first time since 2011 when they lost 2-1 to Power.After dispatching Super League side Forest Rangers in the quarter-finals,Blades, who are leading the National Division One standings, will fancy their chances against Zesco.There is some history here.If Zesco had not called on Numba Mumamba to take over as coach from

George Lwandamina, he would have probably been sitting in the Blades dugout together with Lewington Mujembe, who has been standing in for head-coach Charles Bwale.With nothing much to do,Numba offered his services to his boyhood club while waiting for acceptable offers from topflight sides. But just days later, he took the Zesco job. And today,he finds himself going up against Mujembe, with whom he won the Mosi Cup in 1998 when the pair played together at Konkola Stadium under Benjamin 'Tigana' Bwalya.Numba joined Blades from Ndola United aftercompleting his Grade 12 at Chifubu Secondary School. While he went on to win lots of silverware at Zanaco, he will probably admit that the years spent