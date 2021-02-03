Cultural shock as funeral style changes

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

VISIBLY crestfallen, mourners stand not very close to each other, maybe a metre-and-half apart. About 50 of them stand in awe as they prepare to lay Sheikh Taha Chiwala, the deputy Mufti of the Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia (ISCZ), in his final resting place.

He died after a short illness on January 20, but the COVID-19 health guidelines could not allow over 50 people to pay their last respects to the sheikh, a position equivalent to pastor in Christian circles.

Sheikh Chiwala held an important position in the Islamic comm unity. He was an Islamic jurist, qualified to issue an opinion according to the Koran, and on a normal day, his funeral was going to attract hundreds of mourners.

For three days, only a few close family members were given access to the house of mourning. The widow will, however, continue mourning her husband for four months and 10 days.

Alice Moyo, a Lusaka resident, has her own tale of mourning in the new normal when she lost her uncle, Joseph Kunda, who succumbed to COVID-19 in the early hours of January 14, 2021.

When the heartbreaking news reached family members and friends, less than 30 people were allowed to witness the burial ceremony, in accordance with the public health guidelines in place.

On the other end, majority of family members and friends could only witness the final send-off of their loved one online via the video conferencing application, Zoom. The deceased's daughter, Musonda Kunda, who is based in the