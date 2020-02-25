CTPD wants tobacco tax review

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has called on Government to consider reviewing the tobacco taxation framework by increasing taxes applicable to the commodity and nicotine products.

CTPD legal researcher Chileshe Mange said Government needs sound tax policies and systems if the country is to achieve both fiscal and public health objectives in relation to tobacco.

As a signatory to the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), Zambia has assented to implementing guidelines which include developing harm reduction strategies to reduce access and CLICK TO READ MORE