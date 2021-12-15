CTPD tips State over mining tax regime

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT should not be deceived to further redesign taxation policies to favour mining companies at the expense of the domestic revenue mobilisation objectives, Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has said.

In the 2022 national budget, Government has made changes to the mining tax regime to allow for deductibility of Mineral Royalty Tax (MRT) as an expense.

The move will result in Government making a revenue loss of over K3 billion.

CTPD senior researcher – extractives Webby Banda said in a statement issued in Lusaka yesterday that the fiscal measures introduced in the mining sector are progressive but that they should not be further redesigned to benefit only mining houses.

“At present, mining houses are advancing an agenda to further change the mining fiscal regime, including the operating mechanics of the sliding scale mineral royalty,” Mr Banda, who is a lecturer in the School of Mines at the University of Zambia, said.

He said mineral royalty is not the only financial instrument that makes up the mining fiscal regime.

Mr Banda said other instruments such as withholding tax, value added tax, import and export duty are equally important.

“Mineral royalty, unlike profit-based fiscal instruments, is less susceptible to tax planning schemes by mining investors and CLICK TO READ MORE