CTPD tips State on high copper prices

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA should benefit from the current high copper prices through increased foreign exchange earnings and by coming up with incentives which will promote a win-win situation between Government and mining companies.

Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) extractive senior researcher Webby Banda urged Government to increase the production base of mining companies by giving them 25 percent capital allowances as a short-team measure.

Mr Banda said in a statement yesterday that Government can also reintroduce the deductibility of mineral royalty for the purpose of computing corporate income tax (CIT) payable.

He, however, said this should be limited to 50 percent of the mineral royalty payable.

Mr Banda said this will provide a win-win situation between Government and