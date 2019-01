TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has advised Government to finish the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout negotiations within this year.

Last year, an IMF team was in the country to exchange information on economic data that will facilitate the development of a macroeconomic framework for use during the Article 4 Consultations in the first quarter of 2019.