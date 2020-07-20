CTPD notes small-scale farmers hurdles

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) says lack of access to financing by small-scale farmers in rural areas will continue restricting them to outdated farming practices.

CTPD senior researcher Brian Mwiinga said most farmers have huge pieces of land but cultivate small portions due to financial constraints.

“Without access to credit, farmers will continue to be restricted to farming practices that result in low levels of productivity. Most of them use archaic tools like hoes when the world has moved to sophisticated tools.

"Even in terms of acquisition of seed, they tend to be limited as banks ask for collateral, which they do not have. The sector will not make its meaningful contribution to the economy if not well funded and for the sector to respond to the demands from