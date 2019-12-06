CSOs want route to refinance debt obligations

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT should consider putting in place long-term measures that will help reduce the price of borrowing and provide a route to refinance the country’s long-standing debt obligations, a consortium of civil society organisations (CSOs) has said.

The group comprises Consumer Unity and Trust, Civil Society for Poverty Reduction, Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council, ActionAid Zambia and Oxfam.

Others are Centre for Trade Policy and Development, Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection, Caritas, Transparency International Zambia, Development Finance Associates and