CSOs want President to form commission of inquiry into privatisation

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

SOME civil society organisations have launched a national citizens’ petition for President Edgar Lungu to constitute a commission of inquiry into the privatisation of the country’s assets.

Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president Andrew Ntewewe says the petition will be presented to President Lungu on Friday after collecting 20,000 signatures from citizens physically and online.

Mr Ntewewe said YALI petitioned Chief Justice Irene Mambilima early this month to open an inquiry into the privatisation of national assets in the 1990s.

He told journalists at a briefing yesterday that Justice Mambilima advised that she had no power to set up a