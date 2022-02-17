CSOs demand continuous voter registration

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A CONSORTIUM of 12 civil society organisations (CSOs) has written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) urging it to start conducting continuous voter registration in accordance with the law.

But ECZ says it has already planned for the exercise starting this year.

The CSOs say not conducting continuous voter registration deprives citizens of their right to vote.

In a statement yesterday, Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde said on behalf of the CSOs that ECZ should abide by provisions of the Constitution.

“These rights are not subject to statutory prescription as was the case before the 2016 amendments to the Constitution. Therefore, we contend that any attempt to restrict these rights and duties is unconstitutional.

“We have subsequently written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia to inquire as to whether there has been any policy shift by them as to how continuous voter registration will be conducted ahead of the CLICK TO READ MORE