Crying for onions, garlic

MY VIEWPOINT with JACK ZIMBA

I DON’T have the voice to join the praise team, but I also don’t want to perpetually remain cynical about the past 10 years, which some consider as our lost years. Sometimes you have to jump over the spilt milk and move on without attempting futilely to scoop it up.

But I would like to add my voice to the debate going on right now as to whether we were better then – I mean under the PF – than we are now in the New Dawn; whether Adada was better than what Bally is turning out to be.

First of all, this debate has come rather too early. In all fairness, 10 years can’t be weighed against seven months. We still have four years five months before we can make our final entry on the score card.

Not that we shouldn’t be critical of the current administration or question some of the decisions being made, but to say we were better before August 12 lacks sincerity. It is cheap propaganda meant to discredit the new administration before it even realises its vision, while exonerating PF for its sins.

So far, we can only judge HH based on our expectations which, we must admit, were a little too high, and that is owing to the depth to which the PF had lowered our status as a nation.

And of course we must judge him by the promises UPND made while in opposition and, they must admit, some were a little too ambitious. But that, unfortunately, is the nature of our politics. Politicians have to promise the moon.

But hey, who ever saw our children going to school for free? Or normalcy suddenly restored on our streets and in our bus stations, free of violent cadres?

But the road to recovery is already turning out to be long and tedious for many and the murmuring and complaining is getting louder.

It reminds me of the children of Israel who, after being delivered from slavery in Egypt started complaining over the manna in the desert and remembering the fish, cucumbers, onions and garlic which they ate back in the land of slavery.

In short they were saying life under the heavy hand of the task masters who daily whipped them and forced them to labour was better than life under Moses, whose promised land flowing with milk and honey now seemed like a mirage on the hot desert.

Of course to deny that life is hard and that many Zambians today are struggling to have three decent meals a day, is hypocrisy of the highest order and a mockery to the ordinary citizens, but there is no sincerity in suggesting that life was better before the New Dawn.

We must not bury our heads in the sand or turn a blind eye to our past experiences; or are we living proof of what President Levy Mwanawasa once said, that “Zambians forget easily”?

It was only a few months ago when the Kwacha hit a record low, trading at over K22 to US$1, and commodity prices skyrocketed, subjecting many to poverty, while the few privileged ones slept on beds made out of cash.

And have you ever wondered what another five years of PF might have looked like?

If the PF had bounced back, thieves who stole public funds like Faith Musonda would have been freely enjoying their loot in Dubai without a care in the world.

If PF had won, HH would have been out on bail and fighting for his freedom and to shake off a trumped-up criminal charge – at least jail was a guaranteed promise from the man he defeated in the general election.

So where is better? That we were living under fear in our own country?

Where is better, that our hospitals were supplied with expired drugs and leaky condoms? Where is better, that we bought fire trucks at more than double the market price.

What is better about citizens dying in unexplainable gas attacks and a President remaining mute on the matter?

Were we really better with machete-wielding cadres running the show and undermining the systems of our government and overrunning our police stations?

No, people do not just wake up one day and decide to vote out a government or political party from power; they do so when they lose trust and hope in the leadership and perceive that there might be something better.

Yet there are still people who wonder how someone could have woken up early in the morning, drive on a neat asphalt road from home, queue up in front of a neat, newly-built school and still vote against the man who brought that change. But there is nothing perplexing in this scenario.

People did not vote the PF out because it didn’t do anything, but because they did a lot, and some of the things they did were outrageous to say the least.

And to have people who contributed to the wrecking of our country making the strongest claim that our citizens were better off then, is almost horrifying.

Anyway, they were better, majority citizens were not.

