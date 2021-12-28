Crude oil refineries on cards

NKOLE MULAMBIA,Lusaka

A LOCAL oil firm will establish 10 mini crude oil refineries at a cost of over US$6 million to supplement Government efforts in the supplying of fuel across the country. Midlands Zam Mal Petroleum Oils Limited, which has branches in Malawi and England, supports activities of petroleum, gas extraction and wholesale of petroleum products. In May this year, the firm and another local company, Pivotech, signed a joint venture cooperation with Africa Star Holdings, a Zimbabwean company, to supply 20 million litres of fuel from Russia on the Zambian market every week. Chief executive officer Charles Mvula said setting up of mini crude oil refineries in all the ten provinces is feasible as the firm will finance the project alongside some foreign investors. Mr Mvula said about 1.8 million litres of crude oil will be produced annually. He said jobs for youths will be created in all the ten provincial centres. “We cannot be depending on foreign multi nationals to supply us with fuel in the country. We need to be prompted as the private sector to set up mini oil refineries in all 10 provincial centres. We have contacted investors who are willing to fund us,” Mr Mvula said. The cost of setting up one mini refinery is currently at US$500,000. Mr Mvula commended the New Dawn Government for CLICK TO READ MORE