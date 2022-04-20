Crowning hour

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ON the final day of the transitional season in 2019, Red Arrows shattered Kabwe Warriors’ title dreams by inflicting a 1-0 defeat at Railways Stadium in Kabwe. That season, Warriors were unbeaten and needed a win against Arrows to command Stream A with 34 points and move to the championship play-off against Stream B winners Green Eagles. However, a Paul Katema goal on 29 minutes condemned Warriors to a defeat and a third-place finish with 31 points, two behind leaders and eventual champions Zesco United. Today, the teams meet in similar circumstances. This time around, it is Warriors who have the keys to frustrate Arrows’ coronation and title plans for at least one more match. The Airmen are one victory away from CLICK TO READ MORE