Crowd-funding pays for Miss Universe

NDANGWAH MWITTAH, Livingstone

A CROWD funding initiative started last week to enable Miss Universe Zambia Didia Mukwala represent the country at the Miss Universe International in the United States of America next month had by Friday raised over K28,000.

The bulk of the money has come from Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela and the Office of the Vice-President who have contributed K10,000 each.

Miss Universe Zambia franchise holder Alice Rowlands Musukwa was looking for US$10,000 to send Didia for the pageant slated for December 5.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/