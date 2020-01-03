Crossing over into 2020

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka and STAFRANCE ZULU, Ndola

IN RELIGIOUS circles, they say entering the New Year in the presence of the Lord.

And to do so this year, a number of gospels concerts were organised to celebrate the New Year. In Lusaka, Christian Arts Promotions (CHAPRO) organised one at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC) while Lota House also had one at Crossroads Mall. Son of Africa Ephraim also had one at Government Complex.

In fact, for Ephraim, it was per custom. He is always organising cross over events and leading thousands of worshipers into the New Year.