Crop price raised 200%

PRISCILLA MWILA, LYANGANO NYAMBE, Lusaka

FARMERS have been given the best news possible following an increase in crop prices by a whopping 200 percent in some cases. The staple crop maize, soya bean and paddy rice have had their prices increased by between 37 to 233 percent, which is the best raise in decades. Farmers have in recent years bemoaned low prices of crops considering high production costs, mainly fertiliser and seed.

Two weeks ago, President Edgar Lungu advised Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to buy crops at good prices to empower farmers. FRA responded yesterday when it pegged the price of a 50 kilogramme bag of maize at K150 from K110 last year, representing a 37 percent increase. Even more pleasing to the farmers will be a 233 percent raise in the price of a 50kg bag of soya bean, which will fetch K500 instead of last year's K150. A 40kg bag of paddy rice will be bought at K200 compared to K70 the previous year, representing a 185 percent increase. Zambia is poised for a record bumper harvest of over 3.6 million tonnes of maize compared to last year's 3.3 million tonnes because of favourable rains and policies. FRA board chairperson Kelvin Hambwezya said at a briefing yesterday that