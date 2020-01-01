Crop, livestock staff revel in Chinese production techniques

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

FELIX Syafunko, a livestock assistant in Isoka district in Muchinga Province, has just completed the Chinese government-sponsored overseas seminar on agricultural production techniques for Zambia 2019, a one-month course at the Zambia Agriculture Development Centre in Chongwe district.

Mr Syafunko said the programme, in collaboration between Jilin Agricultural University of China and the University of Zambia held under the auspices of the ministries of Agriculture and Livestock, is very important to the country’s agriculture sector as it comes with a lot of benefits.

Some of the skills acquired from eight Chinese professors who conducted the course include medicinal benefit of mushroom, new techniques on poultry production, using of natural enemies on pest control, market availability of soybeans and good methods of maize production.

"The skills acquired during the training are environmentally friendly as they discourage the use of chemicals…