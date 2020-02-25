‘Crop diversification key’

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

SMALL-SCALE farmers in Central Province need to embrace crop diversification if they are to make strides in farming.

Central Province agriculture officer Julius Malipa said with climate change having adversely affected the production of maize, farmers cannot afford the luxury of sticking to one crop.

Mr Malipa said this recently during a One Acre Fund field day in Chikonkomeni, Chisamba, where the agro-based organisation is supporting farmers CLICK TO READ MORE