Crocodiles kill 2 Kazungula residents

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

TWO men of Chief Sekute’s area in Kazungula district have been killed by crocodiles in separate incidents.

Department of National Parks and Wildlife southern region senior warden Lewis Daka said the incidents have happened in a space of two weeks, causing panic among residents in Nazangu village and Luzila area.

Mr Daka said in an interview yesterday that both victims were mauled to death by a crocodile along a stream which branches from the Zambezi River CLICK TO READ MORE