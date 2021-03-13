Crocodile sneaks under the bed

LUCY LUMBE, BUTTYSON KANDIMBA

Lusaka, Solwezi

WHAT was supposed to be a peaceful night for a family of four in Livingstone’s Simonga area turned into a nightmare after a huge crocodile crept into their house on Thursday.

The reptile was discovered under one of the beds around 01:00 hours after finding its way into the house, whose door was left ajar for ventilation as the city’s temperature is high.

Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) Southern Region senior warden Charles Simwawa has described the incident as unusual.

He said the occurrence is the first of its kind, especially that the crocodile did not