Crocodile farmers splash for assistance

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE future of the crocodile industry is bleak as the 10 percent export duty introduced this year continues to affect farmers, Zambian Crocodile Farmers Association (ZCFA) says.

ZCFA chairperson Johann Jordan said the tax has resulted in crocodile skin worth US$1.3 million being kept in cold storages because farmers cannot raise money up front to pay the tax.

Mr Jordan warned that the industry faces closure