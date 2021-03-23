Critics scared of losing

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

Undaunted by incessant attacks for recently apologising to President Edgar Lungu and Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay, opposition politician Chishimba Kambwili says those condemning him for doing what is ‘sacred’ are scared of losing elections again.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader said in an interview yesterday that there is nothing sinister about his apology because he sincerely did so after realising that he made a mistake by falsely accusing President Lungu and Mr Findlay.

Last Thursday, Mr Kambwili unreservedly apologised for alleging that the head of State and Mr Findlay were involved in drug trafficking.

He also wants to reconcile with President Lungu because his unwarranted attacks on CLICK TO READ MORE