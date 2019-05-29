Critics on KCM rhetoric

Dear editor,

I WISH to commend President Edgar Lungu’s move to liquidate Konkola Copper Mine because it is in national interest.

Government must forge ahead to seek a new investor who will comply with its regulations.

President Lungu must not pay attention to criticisms by the opposition as they are mere rhetoric.

The President is indeed a God-given leader who deserves endorsement for 2021 elections and beyond.

He has exhibited a spirit of patriotism and concern for the welfare of citizens.

MWANGALA MUBUKA

Lusaka