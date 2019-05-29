Dear editor,
I WISH to commend President Edgar Lungu’s move to liquidate Konkola Copper Mine because it is in national interest.
Government must forge ahead to seek a new investor who will comply with its regulations.
President Lungu must not pay attention to criticisms by the opposition as they are mere rhetoric.
The President is indeed a God-given leader who deserves endorsement for 2021 elections and beyond.
He has exhibited a spirit of patriotism and concern for the welfare of citizens.
MWANGALA MUBUKA
Lusaka
Critics on KCM rhetoric
Dear editor,