Critics can’t derail development plans – Lungu

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will not be distracted by armchair critics who deliberately downplay its infrastructure development agenda from which they benefit, President Edgar Lungu said yesterday.

President Lungu said his administration will instead focus on delivering development to improve living conditions of the underprivileged majority Zambians.

He is aware of some naysayers who purposefully trivialise the robust infrastructure development projects Government has been implementing but that he will not be deterred by their cynicism.

"My government will not be distracted by the proverbial armchair critics. We know that they also use