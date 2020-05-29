Critical balance between seeking health and wealth

Dear editor,

I WATCHED a video of a person who has dramatised the urgent need to strike a balance between seeking and creating wealth, on one hand, and maintaining your health and body looks on the other.

He claims that “Africa’s wealthy persons and other billionaires do not have a six packs”! The statement might not be true of course. Investing in health and wellness is priceless for most young people.

But sometimes it’s done at the expense of spending time to seek jobs, or pursue entrepreneurial opportunities or obtaining further education.

In many cases, the price they pay for their fitness far outweighs the loss to their pockets and other long-term benefits.

But others spend more time on seeking wealth at the expense of their health. So many people spend their health gaining wealth, and then have to spend their wealth to regain their health. So kindly strike a healthy balance.

AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL MWAMBA

Addis Ababa,

Ethiopia