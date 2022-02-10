Crisis management: How did State prepare people?

ANALYSIS: RICHARD PHIRI

HERE is a scenario – an announcement is made that there will be some natural disaster coming our way. Further, they go on to list some of the adverse effects coming with the tropical storm Ana; how do we plan and manage that as a nation? I want to register my displeasure at how we have managed tropical storm Ana as a country, including normal floods during rainy seasons. First it was announced by the Meteorological Department that there is a storm coming, where it’s coming from, when, and they went as far as warning people to take precautionary measures – their job was done, and they did well. Next stage:Which government department(s) were supposed to pick up this information and run with it, initiate coordination with all the departments needed in a crisis period? How did these institutions prepare the people? How have they provided comfort to the citizens in order to minimise the effects of the storm?

Tropical storm Ana comes

Just to mention a few side effects; strong winds, floods, extreme coldness, etc. To add to this, this happens during the rainy season, which makes matters even worse because we know there will be increased flood cases, the strong winds will have adverse effect on electricity, the roads are going to be bad with a high risk of accidents, etc. How have we responded as a country? Which institutions are supposed to be in front leading the charge? I will cite six in this scenario: Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), Zesco, Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), government ministries and the Office of the Vice-President.

How have these institutions responded to tropical storm Ana?

DMMU

How do we rate their response so far, from the way the whole crisis has been managed? It informs me that they did not run with the information from the Meteorological Department, hence they didn’t initiate coordination with other institutions. This was/is their responsibility. The rest of the institutions follow what DMMU tells them to do. Secondly, since there’s no coordination, there is no coherence in the issuance of precautionary measures to the public and the whole crisis becomes a by the way thing. The storm was cross-cutting. Therefore, more government ministries should have been involved in information dissemination. The ministries were quiet as if nothing was happening; no sensitisation was carried out to warn people, no updates on the storm, which parts of Zambia had been badly affected, what this meant for farmers, crops, no stock of how much damage had been done. We have to rely upon the well-meaning Zambians who are posting photos and videos on social media. Zesco Zesco knew that with the strong winds and floods, power supply would be adversely affected. How did they prepare for that? They did nothing. No cutting down of trees that presented a risk of falling down on their transmitters and cables was carried out. Surely this does not need scientific calculations. It is common sense that during the storm, chances of trees falling down are high. To make matters worse, in the middle of the storm, they switch off power – you switch off power when it’s cold. Again, it is common sense that there are sick people in houses that need warmth, hot liquids, etc. In addition to that, there are newborn babies that need to be kept warm. At least electricity caters for that, but alas, without consideration you switch off power. Meanwhile, someone is drawing huge salaries every month. Can’t Zesco go beyond their normal service delivery and ensure that during the storm there are no power outages? Can’t they make sure that their customers are well taken care of during the storm, with services that will ease on the effects of the storm? No. What do they do? They switch off power in most parts of the country.

Where is customer satisfaction here when you need it the most?

RTSA

What measures did they take to warn motorists? Which roads were people supposed to avoid? What message did they issue to public transporters?

Office of the Vice-President

We are informed that disaster management falls under the Office of the Vice-President. From what we have witnessed, God forbid that something disastrous should befall us. Where is the leadership direction during the storm? The office is equally quiet, apart from making personal submissions here and there on social media. Government has well-established institutions. Let us make use of them, not announcing things on personal social media platforms. One other thing the Government should bear in mind is that the cost of living is high and not everyone is managing to buy charcoal as an alternative source of energy. People only have money to buy one form of energy, and that is electricity. Citizens are in a panic and anxious mode. They need assurance that Government is on top of things.

Conclusion

We are not ready in so many areas. I pray that God should continue protecting us from natural disasters.

The author is an accountant.