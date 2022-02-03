Criminals will be tracked

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

BARELY a fortnight after becoming Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) director-general, Mary Chirwa says former government officials crying foul over investigations against them should just be ready to face the law and go to jail if found guilty. Ms Chirwa says investigative wings are not there to persecute anyone because their duty is to execute their mandate. She said in an interview yesterday that investigators just look at the evidence against suspects and not tribe or one’s political affiliation. Ms Chirwa said DEC follows the money trail to check if a particular offence leads to someone. “We don’t look at tribe, we don’t look at age, we don’t look at whether you are United Party for National Development, Patriotic Front, or any other party that is in the country. We follow the money trail,” she said. The former Financial Intelligence Centre director-general said DEC will make Zambia proud because it has no reason to persecute people but only wants to recover what has been stolen from Zambians. “We only follow the money, we don’t follow people, and we don’t follow faces. We are not here to persecute anyone. We are here to ensure that we recover what has been stolen from the Zambian people,” she said. Ms Chirwa was responding to a question on assumptions by some sections of society that DEC, Anti-Corruption Commission and police are CLICK TO READ MORE