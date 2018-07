CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

AN unidentified woman aged between 20 and 30 has been burnt to death by unknown people who used tyres to commit the crime.Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that the woman was burnt in a bush on Seventy Road after Chisomo Hospital off Mumbwa Road.

Ms Katongo said the woman's body was discovered by members of the public yesterday.