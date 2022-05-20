Creditors committee formed, as Zambia inches close to IMF deal

TRYNESS TEMBO, NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA'S official creditors committee for debt restructuring has been formed, Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya has said. And the central bank has identified people that hacked into its computer system last week, causing a glitch. On Zambia's debt restructuring process, Dr Kalyalya said the country has done a lot to prepare the ground to restructure its US$26 billion debt. He said during a monetary policy rate meeting on Wednesday that the committee is mainly comprised of members from the G20, in particular the Paris Club. "Progress on debt restructuring process has been made and we have done a lot. As we speak, the official creditor committee has been formed," he said. On the cyber-attack, BoZ director ICT Gregory Nsofu said the hackers were identified quickly before much of the data could be captured. Dr Nsofu said the hackers asked for a ransom, but the central bank did not engage them because the data was secured before damage could be