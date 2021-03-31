Credit, digital banking gets closer to farmers

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

MORE than 10,000 micro, small and medium-scale farmers and entrepreneurs will access tailored credit and digital banking solutions across the country.

This follows a partnership between Zanaco and GIZ, a German development cooperation agency, which seeks to accelerate agriculture in the country through the provision of financial literacy training and capacity building to farmers.

Zanaco chief executive officer Mukwandi Chibesakunda said under the partnership, 10,000 micro, small and medium-scale farmers and 200 entrepreneurs will access tailored credit and digital banking solutions, thus helping in achieving food security.

“Food security is important for any nation. The farmers that we will support through this partnership contribute to the sustenance of food security in our country and we are confident that the partnership will enhance their contribution,” Mrs Chibesakunda said yesterday.

She said Zanaco, which remains the top transactional bank, will use its existing solution, Agripay, which is a