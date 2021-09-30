Creating joy through digital transformation

CHANGWE KABWE, Lusaka

WHEN President Hakainde Hichilema announced his eagerly-awaited Cabinet on September 17, 2021, the name Felix Mutati made the list. As a nominated Member of Parliament, Mr Mutati was appointed minister of Technology and Science.

At 62, many people, especially the millennials, felt the appointment was misplaced. They would have preferred a youthful and tech-savvy person to lead the ministry tasked with implementing the new dawn government’s ambition to launch a digital revolution in Zambia.

George Mumbi wrote on his Facebook page shortly after Mr Mutati’s appointment that: “As an IT specialist, I feel the appointment was unnecessary. I feel Hon Mutati should have been assigned to any other ministry like the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry other than Science and Technology.

“I personally look at technology as another area that could be a source of income for the country other than just depending on mining and agriculture.

“This is the more reason why we needed someone within the field of IT with up-to-date information on technology to be minister of Technology and Science.

“I therefore suggest to President Hichilema to consider moving Hon. Mutati to another ministry so that a technology-oriented individual should take up the Ministry of Technology and Science.”

There are many like him who feel Mr Mutati’s skills set could be better utilised elsewhere in Government, but for him, his agenda for the ministry is beyond his stay there.

Mr Mutati said he is not going to the ministry with a hands-on approach but merely to attempt to use digitalisation to create happiness in the lives of Zambians.

The minister was addressing top Zamtel officials led by board chairperson Danny Luswili and chief executive officer Sydney Mupeta when they paid a courtesy call on him at his office recently.

Mr Mutati’s mission is to allow every Zambian to feel the positive impact of digital transformation in their individual lives.

After listening to a detailed presentation by Mr Luswili and Mr Mupeta on CLICK TO READ MORE