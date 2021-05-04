Creating food security by diversification

LAWRENCE KABUTU, Namwala

THE shift from mono-cropping and embarking on the production of a diverse range of agricultural produce is key to averting hunger and income poverty.

It is for this reason that Government, with the help of partners, has intensified its crop diversification agenda, with the aim of boosting family incomes, food security and creating nutrition security in a changing climate.

Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale says crop diversification is one sure way of farmers adapting to climate change and ensuring household food security.

Dr Hamukale says Government has prioritised the crop diversification agenda, which is anchored on the National Agricultural Policy and the Seventh National Development Plan (2017-2021) to ensure national and household food security.

The minister was speaking during Zambezi Ranching and Cropping Company Limited Maize Field Day held in Ngabo area in Namwala.

He named the seed crop varieties produced by the company aimed at promoting crop diversification as maize, sorghum, millet and soya beans.

Dr Hamukale said the open- pollinated maize varieties promoted by the company have good yields under less favourable growing conditions.

He noted that the maize varieties were less expensive to breed, making them