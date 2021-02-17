TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

BONGOHIVE has advised the business community to create websites with content that communicates to the target market for them to operate successfully amid coronavirus.

In the advent of COVID-19, people have been encouraged to reduce human interactions and adopt digital platforms for their transactions.

Bongohive consultant insight Stellia Zulu said a strong website presence is a gateway to marketing success.

“Among all digital assets that exist, your website, together with your audience, [is] the only asset that you own. This entails that website presence is the most critical platform for your business.

"In this regard, creating a strong website presence with content that communicates to your offerings is a gateway to marketing success and makes your business credible, thereby giving customers confidence as they