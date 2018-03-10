Create own wealth

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged youths in the country to be innovative by embracing modern technology to create jobs and wealth for themselves and others.

The President said youths should use Information and Communications Technology (ICTs) to economically empower themselves and their colleagues in rural areas.

The head of State said this yesterday in a speech read for him by Vice-President Inonge Wina, during the official opening of the 2018 National Youth forum and launch of the YouthConnekt Zambia platform.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/