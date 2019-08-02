News

Crack 48 houses puzzle

August 2, 2019
1 Min Read
FROM left: Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti, President Edgar Lungu and Vice-President Inonge Wina at State House. This was shortly after Dr Miti was sworn in yesterday. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed investigative wings to further investigate and establish the owners of the 48 flats in Chalala which have been forfeited to the State.
Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo told journalists at State House yesterday that the head of State has directed investigative wings under his ministry to work with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to establish the owners of the flats so that speculations about them can be put to rest.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1