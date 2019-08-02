Crack 48 houses puzzle

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed investigative wings to further investigate and establish the owners of the 48 flats in Chalala which have been forfeited to the State.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo told journalists at State House yesterday that the head of State has directed investigative wings under his ministry to work with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to establish the owners of the flats so that speculations about them can be put to rest.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/