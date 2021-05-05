COVID waves spare mining sector

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

A STUDY has revealed that coronavirus has had minimal impact on the mining sector’s revenue, employment and production.

Zambia, just like many other countries globally, has not been spared from the effects of COVID-19.

According to a study dubbed ‘Impact of COVID-19 on the Zambian mining sector’ done by Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) senior researcher extractives Webby Banda, the study was conducted to understand the impact that the pandemic had on the industry focusing on revenue, employment and production.

“However, quantifying the real impact of the pandemic on mining revenue generation by Government needs a detailed study taking out the effects of the change in the efficacy of tax administration, implementation of cost-saving initiatives by major mines and fiscal relief packages given to mining firms.

"This is because these are some of the factors that might have contributed to the minimal impact on