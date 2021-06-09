COVID variants ‘unstigmatised’

MBUYI MASUWA, Lusaka

UNTIL most recently, it has been the norm to call Covid-19 variants based on their “country of origin”. The most common ones are the “UK variant” for the variant that is believed to have started from the United Kingdom, the “South African variant” believed to have originated from South Africa, the “Brazilian variant” from Brazil and now most recently the “Indian variant” thought to be from India, and very soon we will be hearing of the “Taiwanese variant” from Taiwan. Not too long ago Mr Ishmael Kankhara, a Zambian of Indian heritage, a businessman and the proprietor of “Flash Buses”, arguably the majority minibuses commuting within Lusaka, expressed his displeasure with how most Zambians had become discriminatory against people from India or anyone of Indian origin because of the detection of the “Indian variant” in Zambia. He said the shops, especially in Kamwala, were shunned while there has been name-calling in some sectors. This is so sad and clearly the naming of the variants had much to do with fuelling of such stigma. In light of such stigma and other reasons, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has decided to rename the variants. Covid-19 is a pandemic, meaning the disease is everywhere in the world. So, simply put, the variant can originate from any corner of the Earth at any moment. Actually, the so-called country of origin may not even be the source of a specific variant per se. Sometimes it is just a matter of how soon some countries report on their findings that makes them seem to be the source of a said variant when in the actual sense they may not be. A good example is the famous so-called “Spanish flu” of 1918 to 1920 that is said to have killed close to 100 million people globally. It is reported that the first observations of illness and mortality were documented in Kansas, United States on America, in March 1918, then in France, Germany and the United Kingdom. To maintain morale, World War I censors minimised these early reports. Spain being neutral could report freely, such as the grave illness of King Alfonso XIII which created a false impression of Spain as having been hard hit. This gave rise to the name “Spanish flu”.WHAT IS A VARIANT? All viruses, including SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, evolve over time. When a virus makes copies of itself (replicates), it sometimes changes a little bit. These changes are called “mutations”. A virus with one or more new mutations is referred to as a “variant” of the original virus. The “first” virus of Covid-19, the wild type (D614G), the one first reported in China, is not a variant. It is the original one from which others are referred. Recently there have been debates which are still ongoing over the actual origin of the virus. The “Wuhan leak lab theory” is facing a lot of scrutiny. It is one theory that was earlier seen as a conspiracy, but now most scientists are revisiting it. Of course, this is also causing friction amongst nations, notably between USA and China. RENAMED AFTER GREEK ALPHABET WHO has renamed the variants after the Greek alphabet according to their chronological order in relation to their detection. The Greek alphabet has 24 letters from alpha to omega. Currently the variants of concern are four: alpha, beta, gamma, delta. The “UK variant” becomes the alpha, being the first to mutate from the original one detected in China. The “South African” one becomes beta, the “Brazilian” gamma and “the Indian one delta. In Zambia we have both the beta and delta variants. Taiwan has detected a “hybrid mutant” of the alpha and delta variants , which the country’s health minister says is very contagious and more deadly. WHAT CAUSES A VIRUS TO CHANGE TO A NEW VARIANT? When a virus is widely circulating in a population and causing many infections, the likelihood it mutating increases. The more opportunities a virus has to spread, the more it replicates – and the more opportunities it has to undergo changes. Super-spreader events like campaign rallies, crusades, huge religious gatherings, weddings, huge parties, clubs, etc. easily fuel the spread of the virus and risk causing new mutations. Most viral mutations have little to no impact on the virus’ ability to cause infections and disease, but depending on where the changes are located in its genetic material, they may affect that virus’ properties, such as transmission (for example, it may spread more or less easily) or severity (for example, it may cause more or less severe disease). HOW CAN WE PREVENT NEW VARIANTS OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS? WHO advises: Stopping the spread at the source remains key. Current measures to reduce transmission – including frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, physical distancing, good ventilation and avoiding crowded places or closed settings – continue to work against new variants by reducing the amount of viral transmission and therefore also reducing opportunities for the virus to mutate.

COULD WE BE THE NEXT TAIWAN? Just as a reminder, and as stated, Zambia has both the beta and delta variants, which could easily be thrown in the same pot mixing up to form a new more infectious and deadlier concoction like the one in Taiwan. The rates of admissions and severity of infections are really overwhelming, but what is surprising is that outside hospitals and Covid centres it is business as usual. I wonder what will really make us change. I really hope we reach the omega of these variants of concern before we reach ‘zeta’, though I think the Taiwan hybrid is likely to be ‘epsilon’ and the latest global threat. And we could be next unless we change course. Until then, aluta continua; the struggle continues.

The author is a medical doctor working as a COVID-19 frontliner at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.