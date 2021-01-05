COVID vaccine in next month

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is likely to receive the first consignment of coronavirus vaccine by next month and priority will be given to frontline health workers, Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) director general Victor Mukonka has said.

Professor Mukonka said a national coordination committee has been put in place to oversee preparations for the coming of the vaccine.

He said this during Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation’s Sunday Interview programme.

“We have applied for the vaccine through a consortium of the World Health Organisation and the Africa CDC [Centres for Disease Control],” Prof Mukonka said.

He said the United Kingdom is also being engaged on the possibility of Zambia getting the vaccine from that country.

Prof Mukonka said apart from frontline health workers, the elderly, people with medical conditions and children will be