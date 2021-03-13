COVID vaccinations to be voluntary

NANCY SIAME, MELODY MUPETA

Lusaka, Kitwe

ONCE approved by Cabinet, the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine will be done in a cautious and phased manner on a pilot and voluntary basis, Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has said.

Dr Chanda said Government has started processing logistical supplies in preparation for the vaccination programme.

The minister said this yesterday when he updated the nation on the coronavirus vaccine programme.

“The World Health Organisation and other global authorities have added COVID-19 vaccines to the available effective tools to respond to the pandemic.

"Globally, many countries have adopted COVID-19 vaccines and are now vaccinating their people and this is