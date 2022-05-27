COVID vaccination a must

WITH the period for COVID-19 vaccination campaign extended for five more days as announced by Acting Minister of Health Charles Milupi yesterday, Zambians should take advantage of the extension to get immunised. During this campaign, health workers have been following people to various places where they are found – homes, markets, bus stations, and so many others. This has proved to be effective because just in the past 10 days, over one million citizens have been inoculated against coronavirus of whom 436,000 were new recipients of the preventive medicines. Although this is an impressive turnout, Zambia still has a long way to go because with a population of 19.4 million by July this year, going by United Nations estimates, only 2.9 million citizens were vaccinated as of Monday this week. Yet, we have to capture at least 70 percent of the population for the country to attain herd immunity, which entails a large number of citizens being immune to coronavirus. When we attain the 70 percent level of immunisation, Zambians can even stop wearing face masks in public places because most of them will have become resistant to the virus. And with the intensifying cold season during which coronavirus infections surge, efforts should be made by every citizen to get immunised so that when they catch the virus, chances of getting severely sick are minimal.

Statistics are there at the Ministry of Health that most cases of coronavirus admissions to health facilities, including those of deaths, involve people who have not been vaccinated against the pandemic. Although we are aware that getting jabbed is not mandatory, it is a personal responsibility for every citizen who cares about their well-being to get inoculated for them to continue being productive citizens. Other than taking up the personal responsibility of protecting ourselves against coronavirus, getting vaccinated also prevents wastage of resources spent on procuring the vaccines. We say so because just last month, Zambia suffered a major setback when over 99,500 doses of vaccines worth K16.5 million expired because people were not turning up to get inoculated. This was announced on May 1 this year by Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo, who was saddened that funds were going to waste through expiry of life-saving medicines which people were hesitant to take.

“Medicines have expiry dates and Pfizer [COVID-19 vaccine] requires special care. If people do not come forward to take the drug, it expires. “These vaccines cost a lot, we are wasting resources, we must be a citizenry that is responsible and not wasteful,” Ms Masebo said. The minister’s message was loud and clear and one just wonders why medicines on which huge sums of money are spent can be shunned by people when they are there to boost their immune systems. Of course there are myths surrounding coronavirus vaccines which scare some people from getting immunised, but health experts have continually assured us that COVID-19 vaccines are safe. If we do not believe messages from medical experts, who are we going to trust? The truth is that the vaccines are safe and there is nothing to doubt about their efficacy. That is why sensitising people on the importance of getting vaccinated should not be left to medical practitioners alone. Everyone should get involved. Sensitisation should start from family level and we urge community and traditional leaders to play a pivotal role in encouraging their people to get vaccinated. Coronavirus is real, so no one should be left behind in the crusade for vaccination against the deadly pandemic.