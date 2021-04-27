COVID thumps newspaper industry

FELIX NKINKE, Lusaka

EARLY in March last year, while newsprint mills were busy processing newspapers, something happened that would threaten the newspaper business. The first two cases of COVID-19 were reported in Zambia.

The day was March 18, 2020 when Zambia got the most dreaded news at the time. The first victims of the global pandemic were a 37-year-old woman and her husband, 39, who had returned to Lusaka from a 10-day holiday in France.

As per normal practice of people travelling to COVID-19 regions, on arrival to Zambia, the couple was screened at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and placed under home quarantine as they did not display COVID-19 symptoms at the time.

On follow-up, the next day, the man reported feeling unwell and health officials collected samples from the couple for laboratory testing to rule out COVID-19.

However, the couple tested positive and were placed in isolation. Thus, the two became the first COVID-19 patients in Zambia.

At that time, the coronavirus pandemic was wreaking havoc across the globe, especially in Europe. Its arrival in Zambia meant the country had to quickly follow the new world order of doing things, or the new normal as it is called.

Social gatherings had to be suspended, international travels slowed down significantly and the culture of working from