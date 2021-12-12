COVID takes toll on health services -report

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

A COMPREHENSIVE assessment of the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) has revealed that COVID-19 has affected continuity of essential health services.

And Ministry of Health assistant director for health promotions Kalangwa Kalangwa has called on the media to strike a balance when reporting on health observing that more attention has been given to COVID-19 than malaria, tuberculosis and maternal health. Dr Kalangwa said yesterday when he addressed journalists during Media Science Café (MESICA) in Lusaka that the absence of routine essential health care services has had indirect adverse effects on health outcomes. "Before COVID-19, Zambia had made significant gains in reducing maternal deaths and achieving the unmet needs for contraception," he said. Dr Kalangwa said the gains have been threatened by the pandemic, which has disrupted global commodity supply chains, put enormous pressure on the healthcare providers, and impeded organisation of family planning service delivery points. He said family planning is an essential service and its continuity should be asured for maximum benefits. Dr Kalanga said on the assessment conducted at global effects indicate that SARS-COV-2 in LMICs on maternal, foetal, birth, and neonatal outcomes indicate significant increases in maternal and foetal mortality with an increase in the number of unattended pregnancies and greater rates of stillbirths, neonatal deaths, and maternal deaths. "The disease itself does not directly cause poor maternal and child health outcomes, but in some countries, the impact on essential health services has been reported to be more severe than the outbreak itself,'' he said. He said the media have a duty to report on all health issues and not focusing on COVID-19 alone as it has been. According to the Ministry of Health, the current anecdotal evidence shows that the number of health facility visits for maternal health services has been slowly reducing since COVID-19 started. The proportion of deliveries assisted by skilled personnel between January and September 2019 (preCOVID-19) and 2020 also declined over time and was the lowest during the pandemic (2020) compared to pre-COVID. The presentation was under the theme:'Covid-19 and women's health'. Community Based TB/HIV/AIDS Organisation (CBTO) executive director Margret Makukula said most women stopped visiting the health facilities because there were misconceptions that they would be injected with COVID-19 vaccines.