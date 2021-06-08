COVID slows REIZ cash in flow

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

CORONAVIRUS impacted negatively on Real Estate Investment Zambia (REIZ) earnings as some tenants in the retail and hospitality sectors were shut down, company secretary Louis Pulu has said. And the basic loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 is expected to be approximately 251 percent lower than for the year ended December 31, 2019.Mr Pulu said in a statement recently that the closure of several business houses prevented REIZ from invoicing them for a period of four months. “In accordance with the Lusaka Securities Exchange Limited listings requirements, the board of directors advises shareholders of REIZ Plc that for the financial year ended 31 December 2020, the basic loss per share for the year ended 31 December 2020 is expected to be lower than the same period ended December 31, 2019,” he said. Mr Pulu said the company continued to extend up to 50 percent rental discount in relief to CLICK TO READ MORE